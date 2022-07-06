VK Sasikala Says TN Needs Honest CM, Expresses Wish To Lead AIADMK Like MGR & Jayalalithaa

Referring to former Tamil Nadu chief ministers M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday asserted that she wishes to take the party forward in the same way as MGR and Amma (Jayalalitha) did. Sasikala who was returning from a campaign tour in Villupuram district and Tindivanam assembly constituency on Tuesday spoke to the media and expressed his wish.

Stating that Tamil Nadu needs a leader "who could walk the talk", she further said that a leader should be truthful and should stick to his words for the betterment of Tamil Nadu people.

“My wish is to take the party forward the way our leader (MGR) and Amma (Jayalalitha ) took it forward. Our cadres know it well. Not only that, there should be a leader who should be truthful and he/she should not speak different things in past and present, so that they can do good things for Tamil Nadu people", she had said.

Later, when she was asked about joining AIADMK, she said. “I am a general secretary of AIADMK and will go to the party headquarters when the right time comes. Sasikala also added that the decision about the leader of the party will be taken by the party cadres.

“I repeatedly say that its cadres wish is the final verdict. That’s what I too wish", she added.

'Why has CM Stalin not taken any action on the Kodanad issue?' asks VK Sasikala

While answering media questions regarding the general council meeting by the supporters of Edappadi K Palaniswami for electing him as the interim general secretary of the party, the AIADMK leader refused to call it a general council.

She further also spoke on the Kodanadu (robbery and murder case) stating that chief minister MK Stalin made two promises during the elections out of which one was the Kodanadu case. However, he did nothing and the media should ask questions to him, she added.

Image: PTI