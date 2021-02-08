VK Sasikala To Reach Chennai Today; Krishnagiri District Collector Imposes Section 144

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala after completing her 14 days of home quarantine in Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru on Monday morning left for Chennai. According to sources, the suspended AIADMk leader will be staying at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in the T Nagar area of Chennai. As Sasikala is set to enter Chennai, AIADMK has imposed section 144 in many parts of the city, including the areas around the party's office.

Sasikala leaves for Chennai

As the former AIADMk leader is ready to enter Chennai, Krishnagiri authorities have issued a "diktat" to Sasikala, which says that only 5 vehicles will be allowed to follow her vehicle. The orders further said that only Sasikala's vehicle is allowed to use the AIADML flag and if other vehicles in her convoy are seen flying the same, it will be considered as a breach of the order and her vehicles detained. Sources informed that the authorities have also said that no Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) vehicle will be allowed in Sasikala's rally and AMMK has also been asked to maintain decorum and manage the crowd. Krishnagiri District Collector has also imposed Section 144 and also requested the Union Government to deploy Central Forces

AIADMK files complaint against Sasikala & Dhinkaran

Earlier on Saturday, Tamil Nadu's Law Minister CV Shanmugam had alleged that aides of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha- TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala will attempt to disrupt law and order when they return to Chennai on Monday. The AIADMK leaders including the ministers met the Director-General of Police JK Tripathy to submit a complaint against the suspended party leader and Dhinakaran.

Sasikala's 'car' controversy

Recently, Sasikala caused controversy after she was discharged from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital, when she travelled in a car bearing the iconic 'two-leaf' flag, stirring a war over Jayalalithaa's legacy. Speaking to the press, Dhinakaran asserted that his aunt was 'still the general secretary of the party' and that the matter was 'sub-judice'. Meanwhile, senior minister D Jayakumar and four other ministers lodged a police complaint against the ousted AIADMK leader for using the AIADMK flag in her car pointing that 'she was not even a primary member of the outfit'.

Moreover, Tamil Nadu's Law Minister CV Shanmugam and other leaders submitted a complaint alleging that TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala will attempt to disrupt law and order when they return to Chennai. Previously, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami (EPS) ruled out a return of Sasikala into AIADMK folds. He said that Sasikala was inducted into the party only after Jayalalitha (Amma)'s demise, adding that most of Sasikala's supporters were back in AIADMK folds. But, Sasikala's nephew - Dinakaran has vowed that 'AIADMK will be revived under Sasikala'.

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party. EPS eyes re-election in the upcoming state polls in April-May.

