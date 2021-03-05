VK Sasikala's Kin Claims Dhinakaran Forced Her To Quit Politics; 'brainwashed' Her In 2017

Former Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala's brother has alleged TTV Dhinakaran's hand behind the former AIADMK general secretary's retirement from politics, claiming that the AMMK leader had forced his decision on his aunt. As per local media reports, Sasikala's brother Dhivakaran accused TTV Dhinakaran of plotting to occupy Sasikala's position for a 'long time' and claimed that the AMMK leader had made arrangements for Sasikala's exit following which he allegedly forced Sasikala to announce her retirement. Sasikala announced her exit from politics on Monday ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a single-phase on April 6 followed by the counting on May 2.

READ | Dhinakaran On VK Sasikala's Political Exit: 'Tried To Convince Her Against This Step'

Speaking to a regional news channel, Dhivakaran accused Dhinakaran of 'brainwashing' Sasikala into eyeing the CM post in 2017 following which she was jailed for the disproportionate assets case. Sasikala's brother claimed that the former Jaya aide would have escaped if she did not have ambitions to become CM and blamed Dhinakaran for igniting such a thought in his aunt's head. Terming Sasikala's announcement as a move that can put an end to her problems, Dhivakaran backed Sasikala to step out of politics citing her age and health issues while alleging that traitors would backstab her repeatedly if she continued.

READ | TTV Dhinakaran Wants AMMK To Lead NDA Alliance In TN Polls If Any Deal Struck With AIADMK

Further, Dhivakaran alleged that Dhinakaran put pressure on Sasikala by presenting himself as the CM candidate if AMMK and AIADMk reconcile. However, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday revealed that he tried to convince Sasikala against taking such a step and further announced that AMMK would fight the Tamil Nadu elections under his leadership. According to the AMMK leader, she wanted to ensure that all followers of Jayalalithaa stay together to defeat DMK in the upcoming TN Assembly polls.

READ | DMK Wins TN Seat-sharing Bargain With IUML & MMK; CPI-M & VCK Rebuffed On Seeking Too Many

Sasikala's return to Tamil Nadu

On January 27, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. However, she was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru only on January 31 as she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. On Monday, the former AIADMK leader left a resort on Bengaluru outskirts where she completed her home quarantine after paying floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa.

Resolving that she will never bow down to oppression, Sasikala stated that she was indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu. According to her, the complaints filed by TN Ministers against her for using the AIADMK flag on her car showed that "they are in jitters". While refusing to categorically answer whether she would regain control of AIADMK or visit the party headquarters, she expressed hope that everyone would work together to defeat the "common enemy"- presumably a reference to DMK.

On February 24, the expelled AIADMK general secretary made her last public appearance on the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa. After paying tributes to the late ex-TN CM at her residence, she said, "As our Amma wished, our government should be there even after 100 years. For that to happen, we should contest elections together (AIADMK and AMMK). I wish for the same. I will meet the cadres and people soon". Subsequently, personalities from different walks of life called on her. The polling for the Assembly election will be conducted on April 6 whereas the election results shall be declared on May 2.

READ | AIADMK To Attempt Alliance Negotiations With DMDK Again As Vijaykanth Threatens To Go Solo