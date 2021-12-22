VK Sasikala's Nephew Vivek Jayaraman Interrogated In Kodanad Heist-cum-murder Case

In a major development in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, Republic on Wednesday learnt that expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's nephew and Jaya TV CEO Vivek Jayaraman is being questioned by Ooty police at Coimbatore AR premises.

The heist-cum-murder was committed in April 2017 in the Kodanad estate jointly owned by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her close aide VK Sasikala. Reportedly, a robbery took place at the estate, followed by the murder of a watchman Om Bahadur. Five days after the crime, the prime accused C. Kanagaraj, a former driver at Jayalalithaa’s residence, died in a road accident at Attur.

Kodanad heist-cum-murder case to be re-investigated

Days after the Madras High Court ruled that further investigations into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case can continue, the police have set up a special team to investigate further and probe new details that have emerged in the high-profile case. This special team, which is being headed by an official of ADSP rank, is verifying and cross-checking information provided by some of the key accused in the case, who were interrogated again by the district police.

In the backdrop of the case being investigated is the turmoil between the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK. The AIADMK has alleged that the MK Stalin headed DMK government was trying to protect the actual culprits and allegedly trying to frame the Leader of Opposition and former chief minister K Palaniswami in the Kodanad murder case. Stalin has categorically rejected the allegations in the legislative Assembly stating that his government does not have any role to play in the investigation.

After reopening the case, police arrested the brother and kin of late Kanagaraj, a driver of former TN Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and a prime accused of the heist-cum-murder case in Kodanad, allegedly for destroying evidence relating to Kanakaraj’s death and the heist. Among those arrested include Dhanapal (44), brother of Kanagaraj, and R Ramesh (34), a relative of Kanagaraj.

According to authorities, Danapal and Ramesh have been in police custody for a few days and significant information has been acquired from them in the pending case.

Image: PTI