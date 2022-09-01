The controversy over the Congress president's election continued unabated as two more Congress Lok Sabha MPs backed the criticism of their colleague Manish Tewari. A day earlier, Tewari opined that this poll can't be free and fair unless the names and addresses of the electors are published on the Congress website. In the absence of this information, he stressed that the party's Central Election Authority can reject the nomination of a candidate citing that the 10 proposers are not valid electors. Both Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor echoed his concern.

Maintaining that "reformists are not rebels", Karti Chidambaram asserted, "Every election needs a well-defined and clear electoral college. The process of forming the electoral college must also be clear, well-defined and transparent. An ad hoc electoral college is no electoral college". Responding to this, Tewari revealed that G23 leader Anand Sharma had also raised this concern in the latest Congress Working Committee meeting, a claim denied by Jairam Ramesh.

However, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal rejected the growing demand for making the electoral rolls public. "There is no such practice in the Congress. We will continue to follow the old practice," he was quoted as saying by PTI. While quitting Congress on August 26, Ghulam Nabi Azad described the organizational election process as a "sham".

MyColleague in Parliament @KartiPC is spot on. For any election to be kosher the electoral college must be constitutionally constituted. I read in the papers @AnandSharmaINC had articulated this widely shared concern in the CWC & he even publicly confirmed that he had raised it. https://t.co/50VUqkUsIy — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 31, 2022

Delay in Congress president's election

While this election will take place on October 17, the counting of votes shall be held on October 19 if there is more than one candidate in the fray. While announcing the election schedule on August 28, KC Venugopal clarified that any party worker can file his nomination. However, multiple loyalists of Rahul Gandhi including Ashok Gehlot, Salman Khurshid and Mallikarjun Kharge have publicly expressed a desire for him to return as the Congress president once more. Gandhi stepped down from the post in July 2019 after the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections.

After attempts to persuade him to take back his resignation failed, Sonia Gandhi assumed interim charge of the party in August 2019. She was at the helm of affairs of Congress from 1998 to 2017- a period which witnessed the United Progressive Alliance emerging victorious in 2004 as well as the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Despite the letter penned by the G23 leaders and a series of election defeats in 2020 and 2021, the election for the Congress president's post was delayed.