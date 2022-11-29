‘Vote Against Cong’: BJP Appeals To People Of Gujarat Over Kharge’s ‘Raavan’ Remark On PM

In a massive row over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Raavan, the BJP lambasted Congress and stated Kharge made the statement on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi.

BJP’s Sambit Patra also appealed to the people of Gujarat to take revenge and vote against the Congress party. Notably, Congress president Kharge on November 28 referring to Modi said, “Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?”

Significantly, Kharge just a day before on Sunday, November 27, had called PM Modi a "chieftain of liars" addressing a rally in tribal-dominated Dediapada in Gujarat.

Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad's Behrampura, Kharge opined, "Don't look at anyone, vote looking at Modi. How many times will we see your face? We see your face in Corporation, MLA election, MP election. Every place! Do you have 100 heads like Raavan? I don't understand."

#BREAKING | BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hits back at Congress' name-calling in news briefing after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge compares PM Modi to 'Raavan' at an election rally in Gujarat. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/Le42YCmdm4 — Republic (@republic) November 29, 2022

‘Take revenge by voting against Congress’

Patra said, “Kharge calling PM Modi as Ravan is inappropriate. This is condemnable and shows the mindset of Congress. PM Modi is working as a Prime Minister and for Gujarat’s self-respect. Kharge Ji, Sonia Gandhi Ji and Rahul Gandhi Ji should note this is the insult of Gujarat.”

He further added people of Gujarat should heavily vote against Congress and take revenge for the insult, “Kharge Ji did this on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi. The people of Gujarat will teach them a lesson. The Gandhi family has always hated Narendra Modi. Madhusudan Mistry had said PM Modi will be shown his status. The PM has worked hard to bring the Indian economy from the 11th largest to the 5 largest. PM Modi has shown terrorism the place where it belongs. This is an appeal from the BJP to the Gujaratis, to take revenge by voting against the Congress.”

PM Modi is a 'Chieftan of liars' said Kharge earlier on Sunday at a rally in Gujarat. He said, "A person like you (PM) always claims that I am poor. I am also poor. I am poorer than the poor. I count among the untouchables. At least someone drinks your tea. No one drinks my tea too. Then, you say I am poor. Someone abused me. Someone said something about me. Someone asked me about my status. If you try to garner sympathy by saying such things, people have become smart now. They are not fools. If you lie once, people will listen to you. If you lie twice, people will listen to you even then. How many times will you lie?"