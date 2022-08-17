‘Vote Bank’: Despite MHA Clarification, AAP Hits Out At Centre And BJP Over Rohingyas

Amid the 'Rohingya shelter' faceoff, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched a sharp criticism of the Centre, claiming that it was using the 'illegal foreigners for political gains'. Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj read out an official document signed by the Principal Secretary Home and claimed that a 'conspiracy' had been unleashed to provide refuge to Rohingyas by the Chief Secretary of Delhi, Naresh Kumar, in coordination with FRRO and Delhi Police.

"As decided in the meeting and as per the para of minutes of the meeting, a self-content note is proposed to be submitted to the Honourable LG to apprise on this matter," he read the document, adding, "The file of the Home Ministry will not be sent to the Minister of Delhi. After the Chief Secretary, the file will go directly to LG by bypassing the Delhi government. A written instruction had been given by them to bypass our government."

Rohingyas के लिए BJP का षड्यंत्र!



दिल्ली के Chief Secretary, Delhi Police के साथ Meeting में Written Note में दिया गया Instruction-



Home Ministry की File दिल्ली के मंत्री को नहीं भेजी जाएगी



Chief Secretary के बाद File Bypass कर सीधे LG के पास जाएगी



Hitting out at the Centre, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party alleged that while the BJP was attempting to grant economically weaker section (EWS) flats to the 'illegal foreigners', it had failed to help rehabilitate its own Kashmiri pandits. "Amit Shah and PDP resettled Rohingyas. Then BJP formed the government along with PDP. Kiren Rijiju gave Rs 40,000 and Adesh Gupta gave Rs 5 lakh to Rohingyas. When SC asked them to deport the Rohingyas, the BJP did not deport them but settled them across the country," he alleged.

"BJP wants to use Rohingya Muslims for their political gains. We want to reiterate that we won't allow Rohingyas to be accommodated in Delhi. BJP stands exposed today," the AAP leader claimed.

MHA clarifies reports on shelters for Rohingyas

After Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's Twitter announcement of homes and security for Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, the Home Ministry issued a clarification and said that no such benefits have been announced for 'Rohingya illegal foreigners.'

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri in a tweet tagging the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision, all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in the Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs, and round-the-clock Delhi Police protection."

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

However, soon after the news made the headlines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified that no such directive has been passed and the Government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. "The Ministry has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as Home Ministry has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through Ministry of External Affairs," Home Ministry tweeted.