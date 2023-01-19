'Vote-from-home' Access For Senior Citizens, People With Disabilities: Tripura CEC

As the dates of the assembly election for Tripura have been announced, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura asserted that the senior citizens and persons suffering from disabilities will receive the option to cast their vote from home. The assembly polls will be held on February 16, 2023.

The vote-from-home option could only be accessed by senior citizens above 80 years of age. The CEO further emphasised fair and transparent polls and informed that an adequate number of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed ahead of upcoming polls.

"The adequate number of CAPFs have reached Tripura and the flag march and night patrolling are also being done. We want fair, transparent and peaceful polls. Senior citizens above 80 years and persons with disabilities will have the option to vote from home," said Tripura CEO.

Tripura Election To Be Held On February 16

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that Tripura will go to the polls in a single phase that will take place on February 16. The counting of votes and the results will be announced on March 2.

Here are the Tripura election details (60 seats):

Gazette notification: January 21

Last date for filing nomination: January 30

Date of scrutiny of nominations: January 31

Last date of withdrawal of nominations: February 2

Date of poll: February 16

Date of counting: March 2

Political scenario in Tripura

On May 15, Manik Saha was sworn in as Tripura Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan in Agartala following Biplab Kumar Deb’s resignation from the post ahead of the 2023 state Assembly elections. After taking oath as the 11th CM of Tripura, Saha assured "We will move ahead by taking forward the development strategy and we will work for the people of Tripura."

In the 60-seat Assembly in Tripura, the BJP has the majority with 33 seats. The saffron party is currently ruling the state with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) (5 seats) as its ally. The opposition Congress has one MLA and CPI(M) has 15 legislators, while five seats are vacant.

Notably, the saffron camp, which was able to dislodge the ensconced Left regime, is harping on its "double-engine" development benefit, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, to woo voters, while the Left, now a pale shadow of its formidable self, along with the CPI(M), is seeking a comeback in the state.