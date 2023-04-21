Voters Will Give Befitting Reply To AAP For Hollow Promises: Congress On Jalandhar LS Bypoll

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Thursday said the voters of Jalandhar will give a befitting reply to the Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha bypoll here for its "hollow guarantees, lies and unfulfilled promises".

Warring was campaigning in favour of his party's Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in various parts of Jalandhar and Phillaur.

The bypoll on the seat was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. The polling will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.

Hitting out at the state's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the PPC president asked AAP Supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to answer the residents of Jalandhar about his pre-state poll promises of building the biggest sports university and the international airport.

"The residents of Jalandhar will give a befitting reply to the AAP leadership for all its hollow guarantees, lies and unfulfilled promises," he said.

Lashing out at Kejriwal on his visit to Jalandhar, Warring alleged, "After deceiving the people of Punjab, the AAP leadership is back amongst the voters to tell more lies and mislead the residents ahead of the bypoll." "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his master and the entire AAP leadership is answerable to each and every voter who gave AAP a historic mandate in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha election in the name of change.

"Be it giving Rs 1,000 to women per month, curbing drug menace in three months, ensuring justice in the sacrilege case, increasing old age pension or other alluring promises. The Aam Aadmi Party failed miserably in fulfilling all its poll promises," alleged Warring.

"All it delivered to the people of Punjab is the worst law and order situation, increased state debt, wastage of public money on white washing and renaming of institutes," he further alleged.

He said the residents of Jalandhar are well aware of Santokh Chaudhary's contribution to the constituency.

"The Congress has always stood for progress and prosperity and it will continue to follow this path. I am sure the residents of Jalandhar will expose all the blatant lies of the Aam Aadmi Party. Illusions created by the Aam Aadmi Party in the name of change have been shattered and the residents of Jalandhar will show the AAP the power of vote in the bypoll the way they showed them in Sangrur bypoll by showing them the door," said Warring.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi appealed to the people to vote for Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary as a tribute to her deceased husband Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

He urged the voters to not "waste" their votes by voting for the AAP, BJP, or Akali Dal.

Criticising the performance of the Bhagwant Mann government, Channi said it had "failed" in every aspect. He alleged that instead of focusing on improving the lives of Punjabis, the current government was "misusing the power to harass" opposition leaders, including him.

Terming the AAP government "anti-Dalit and anti-poor", Channi claimed it refused to provide the benefit of reservation to lawyers belonging to the scheduled caste community for vacancies in the advocate general's office.