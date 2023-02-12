Voting For CPI(M), Cong & Tipra Motha Is Triple Trouble Of Jungleraj In Tripura: Amit Shah

Addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Tripura's Charilam assembly constituency, Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, February 12 attacked the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress and Tipra Motha. He said that voting for these parties means bringing triple trouble of jungle raj for the state. The Union Home Minister also urged people to bring the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power.

"Voting for triple trouble' of Congress, CPI(M), Tipra Motha means bringing back jungle raj in Tripura. You need to bring a double-engine government of the BJP. When I visited five years ago, people were fed up with the Cadre Rule of the Communists," Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister also alleged that Congress and Left regimes in Tripura were marked with multiple scams. "The BJP government has ensured all-round development of the state in the last five years,'' Amit Shah said.

Ridiculing the Congress and the Left, the Home Minister said that there is no trace of the Communists across the world today, while the grand old party has met with a similar fate in the country.

In another rally in Chandipur, the Left, which betrayed tribals for a long time in the state, is now projecting a tribal leader as the chief ministerial face to dupe people, the Home Minister stated.

Notably, Jitendra Choudhury is among the top Left leaders from the tribal community and is among leading contenders for the chief ministerial post if the Left-Congress alliance comes to power in Tripura. Congress and CPI(M) are together contesting the elections to the 60-member assembly, which will be held on February 16.

Besides BJP and Congress, Tiprasa Motha has made the assembly elections a triangular contest. The party is led by Pradyut Kishore Manikya Debbarma, scion of the former royal family of Tripura, who enjoys wild popularity amongst his Tiprasa people.