VP Elections: Margaret Alva Admits Battle 'difficult'; Thanks Oppn Leaders For Nomination

Margaret Alva, the vice-president candidate of the joint opposition, on July 18, thanked all the leaders for the trust they have reposed in her. She also said that the Vice-Presidential poll is going to be a difficult battle.

"I know it is a difficult battle, but in politics, winning and losing is not the issue, the issue is fighting the battle...I thank all the leaders for the trust they have reposed in me," Alva said.

She made these comments after a meeting of Opposition leaders at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar after polling was concluded for the presidential election.

The attendees of today's meeting were Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's Binoy Vishwam and D Raja, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP's Praful Patel, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Tiruchi Siva, RJD's AD Singh, JMM's Vijay Hasda, VCK's Thirumavalvam among others.

When asked about no representatives from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, Sharad Pawar said, "All will come together you will see in coming days."

Congress LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that Alva is a deserving candidate and an experienced leader who has worked in different capacities. "We are supporting her unitedly. 18 parties are supporting her," he said.

The Opposition's Margaret Alva is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Jagdeep Dhankhar. While Dhankhar has already filed nomination papers, Alva will do the same on Tuesday at 11 am. The elections for the next Vice President will be held on August 6.

Who is Margaret Alva?

Margaret Alva served as the Governor of Rajasthan, Goa, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. She has previously served as the Union Minister of State in the ministries for Parliamentary Affairs, Youth and Sports and Woman and Child Development.

She was a key figure in the Congress party before being appointed Governor. She served in Rajya Sabha for terms (1974, 1980, 1986 and 1992). In 1999, she was elected to Lok Sabha from the Uttara Kannada constituency.

