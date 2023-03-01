VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Warns Indians To Remain Cautious Against BBC's Anti-Modi Series

Indians should remain cautious about billionaire investor George Soros’ agenda and the BBC documentary on PM Modi said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, also urged Indians to be on guard from those "who are playing politics another way around." These remarks were made by Dhankar while addressing the inauguration of the Center for Innovation Facility at IIT Madras.

Recalling the Supreme Court's "clean cheat" judgement on PM Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, Dhankhar said, in the name of expression, "Can you run down the Supreme Court and the two decades of a thorough investigation?" He further went on to say, that the case was thoroughly investigated at all levels and the highest court of the largest democracy, pronounced on all fronts in 2022.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar warns to remain cautious on BBC's anti- Modi documentary

"For two decades. The issue was deliberated in judicial quarters. It was thoroughly investigated at all levels. The highest court of the land, the highest court of the largest democracy, pronounced on all fronts in 2022. Finally, we have a narrative being set up by a documentary. And some people say this is an expression, saying the name of the expression is, "Can you run down the Supreme Court?" Can you run down two decades of thorough investigation? This is playing politics the other way around. "When people choose to play politics the other way around, the young minds here and outside are intellectually equipped to challenge them."

He further went on to say that there was one man, who was using some money and power. "He has some backers; he has some beneficiaries; he has some fiscal parasites." And they talk about our country’s democracy. I have been appalled and pained. "How can a sane mind compare us with a southern country without neighbours?" Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar added.

What is BBC's anti-Modi documentary?

UK’s National broadcaster BBC released a two-part series against PM Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms. Also, the series was condemned by world leaders, including UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Earlier, at the Munich Security Conference, Soros said, "Adani is accused of stock manipulation, and his stock collapsed like a house of cards." Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament. Further calling PM Modi and Adani as "close allies," whose "fate is intertwined", the billionaire investor said, "This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms." "I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India," Soros said in his remarks delivered at the 2023 Munich Security Conference.

During his address, Vice President Dhankhar urged the people of India to be on guard and stand against those who play politics. "I would therefore appeal to you if you have to take this country to 2047, vindicate the trust of the Founding Fathers, Please be on guard. Those who play politics, the other way around. "They need to be combated and neutralized, and they must face your rational salvos," the vice president added.

Image: PTI