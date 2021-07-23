VP Naidu Distressed By Parliament Snatch & Throw; Asks 'who'll Benefit From Dysfunction?'

Slamming the parliamentarians involved in the recent 'snatching' and 'tearing up' of the Union IT Minister's papers, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed deep anguish over the functioning of the house. In his 4-minute speech on Friday, the chairman of the current session advised the leaders to maintain the serenity of the house and 'rise above politics' as the Parliament is more than that. While talking about the activities conducted by TMC MP Santanu Sen who has been suspended from the current session, the Vice President said that the actions were 'clear assault of Parliament's democracy'.

The Vice President further added that he expected meaningful discussions, however the Parliament 'hit a new low' with this incident.

"I had already mentioned it to leaders that they could sit together and find a way out unfortunately Parliament hit a new low with papers being snatched, such actions are clear assault of Parliament's democracy. We do not cover world's largest democracy this way. It was also decided to discuss topics including the country's economy but to my dismay, such events were carried out. Parliament is much more than politics, parliamentarians speak for people so rise above politics as three weeks from now we will enter 75th Independence Day and its spirit should not decrease with such events. As a chairman of the current session, I am deeply distressed with course of events" added the Vice President.

'Who could benefit from dysfunctionality of Parliament?' Asks Vice President

He also raised the question of who could get the benefit with the dysfunctionality of Parliament and himself answered it by adding it 'certainly not the people of the country'. I don't understand why the house is not being allowed to discharge its responsibility as mandated by the constitution, said Venkaiah Naidu. Citing the example of a 4-hour COVID discussion, the Vice President urged for more of that.

The Vice President also advised ministers to discuss issues if they are not satisfied instead of misbehaving.