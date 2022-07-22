VP Naidu, Other Dignitaries Meet President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Congratulate Her

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited Droupadi Murmu's temporary residence here and congratulated her on being elected as the 15th President of India.

Visitors, including Union ministers and saints, continued to stream in to meet Murmu and congratulate her on being elected to the top constitutional post.

Among others who met her included Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and G Kishan Reddy, religious leaders and functionaries of Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation with which the President-Elect has been associated.

The meeting lasted for 15 minutes, sources said.

Several BJP leaders, including its general secretary Vinod Tawde, also congratulated her in person.

Many senior functionaries of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited her on Thursday soon after she emerged victorious to congratulate her.

Murmu has scripted history as she will be India's first tribal President. She defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in an one-sided contest.

The 64-year-old won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind. She will take oath on Monday.