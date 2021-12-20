VP Naidu Urges Private Sector To Promote Adult Education; 'must Go Beyond Simple Literacy'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu emphasised the need for adult education, noting that a country cannot claim to be developed if even 15% of its population was illiterate. "We're establishing our IT prowess and progressing toward digitalization, but basic adult education needs more attention. A country cannot claim to be developed if at least 15% of its people are illiterate. It is a difficult task for the country and its leaders," Naidu stated.

"Over the last seven decades, we have made enormous progress in the realm of education. However, in our society, there is still a significant disparity in fundamental literacy skills. This is something to be concerned about," added he.

VP Naidu urged schools to encourage their students to start adult education initiatives in their communities on weekends, calling for a mission-like approach to eradicate illiteracy. "Students should be given some extra marks for such activities," he said. After delivering the Nehru and Tagore Literacy Awards, organised by the Indian Adult Education Association (IAEA), individuals and institutions who have made significant contributions to the field of education and national development, Naidu delivered the following remarks.

In a tweet, Venkaiah Naidu noted, "Dear friends, Literacy and education liberate people. They serve as the basic instruments of change and progress. As we celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav in the 75th year of our Independence, let us resolve to make our nation fully literate and educated. #EducationForAll."

I urge private sector to come forward and promote adult education and skills training in the country.



We must go beyond simple literacy and focus our attention on increasing digital literacy and financial literacy among the masses. #EducationForAll pic.twitter.com/CXqASh2OzT — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 19, 2021

Vice President of India stresses on the need for adult education

The official press release noted, "Praising the New Education Policy-2020 for its due emphasis on various facets of adult education, Shri Naidu said that this strategy offers new vistas of growth and development by providing lifetime chances for socio-economic and cultural development."

"For the construction and promotion of adult education centres, it recommends numerous options, including crowdfunding and employing online and app-based technologies, satellite-based television channels, online study materials, and libraries," he said.

"The New Education Policy aims to develop character, instil a scientific mindset, stimulate creativity, foster a spirit of service, and equip students with the skills they need to face 21st-century challenges, among other things.

(with inputs from ANI)