Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on July 17 took a dig at the opposition over the choice of Margaret Alva as their candidate for the Vice-Presidential election by stating that she has no chance of winning.

Athawale, who is the President of the Republican party of India (A), which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while talking about the upcoming Vice-Presidential elections said, "Margaret Alva is a senior Congress leader, if she has been given a ticket, it is a good thing, but the NDA has a clear majority."

Furthermore, Athawale added, "Margaret Alva has been given the ticket to lose. They don't have a chance to get elected. Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji will be elected, be our candidate."

Additionally, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while talking about the announcement of Margaret Alva as the opposition's candidate, also made claims on the same lines as Athawale and said, "We've a majority and there is no chance for any other candidate (to win). It would have been better if the opposition conducted the election unopposed."

Margaret Alva's selection

For the Vice Presidential election scheduled to be held on August 6, the opposition's joint candidate is former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva. After a meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence where all of the major opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, members of the Left Front, the RJD, the SP, and others were present, her name was finally decided upon.

This comes a day after the BJP-led NDA announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as their candidate for the Vice Presidential polls.

"We have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of Vice President. Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on July 19," Pawar announced after the two-hour meeting.

He said that a total of 17 parties had unanimously decided to field Alva, making her the joint candidate of a total of 19 parties with the backing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who are yet to declare their support.

Who is Margaret Alva?

Margaret Alva has earlier served as Governor of Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. She has previously served as the Union Minister of State (MoS) in the ministries for Parliamentary Affairs and for Youth and Sports and Women and Child Development. Before being appointed governor, Alva was a senior figure in the Indian National Congress Party.

She served in Rajya Sabha- the upper House of Parliament- for four terms (1974, 1980, 1986 and 1992). In 1999, she was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from the Uttara Kannada constituency. She has also held several key positions in the Congress party. Her mother-in-law, Violet Alva, was Rajya Sabha's speaker in the 1960s.

Image: PTI, ANI