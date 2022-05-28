VP Venkaiah Naidu Avers 'no Imposition, No Opposition To Any Language' Amid Raging Debate

At the unveiling of the statue of Dravidian stalwart and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late M Karunanidhi, incumbent Vice President Venkaiah Naidu made an elaborate comment on the ongoing language row on Saturday. Addressing the crowd, the Vice President opined that there 'should not be any imposition or opposition to a language' in the country.

Clearly choosing sides, VP Naidu said that the mother tongue should always be respected, and went on to urge youngsters to use the same language in their everyday communication. "There is nothing wrong in learning other tongues, but learning, knowing your mother tongue is essential," Naidu said.

'Language integral part of culture': Venkaiah Naidu

He went on to give his own example to second his statement. "I always wear my regional dress...I keep saying that this is what I wear, and I can't change it...My dress will not change...Just like the dress, the attire, the tongue is also an integral part of our culture and we must continue using it."

At this juncture, he also took a moment to applaud and appreciate Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi, who he claimed throughout his life promoted his tongue.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu unveiling the statue of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi in Chennai today. @mkstalin pic.twitter.com/VNiwiRruD0 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 28, 2022

Language war in the country

A large scale war on language broke out in India earlier this year, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is been decided that Hindi will be the medium for running the government. The chairman of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee told members that 70% of the agenda of the Union Cabinet was now prepared in Hindi. Additionally, he stressed that when citizens of states who speak other languages communicate with each other, it should be in the language of India, and Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages. He said that the time had come 'to make Hindi an important part of the unity of the country'.

Many leaders, especially from the southern states of the country took strong objection to Home Minister Shah's statement. Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy thereafter, even made a shocking analogy. He said, "A lot of people say that if you speak Hindi, you'll get jobs. Have you got jobs? go see in Coimbatore, or anywhere, only those selling Pani puri, all those people are the ones speaking in Hindi..."