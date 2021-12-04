VP Venkaiah Naidu Calls Upon PAC To Reinvent Self; Calls For Debate Over 'freebies'

Calling upon a wide debate on harmonization of the welfare and development objectives against the backdrop of government doling out "freebies", Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday spoke on the welfare applications of the government for development needs and urged the PAC to examine this aspect. He said that it will enable wider public discussion on the scope of wasteful expenditure and the mis-utilisation of the country's resources.

Vice President Naidu, who was speaking at the Central Hall of Parliament on the occasion of 100 years of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), also recalled former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his saying that out of every rupee spent only 16 paise went to the people. Quoting this, he further called for a fresh assessment.

He also stressed the need for a wise, faithful, and economic utilisation of funds granted by the Parliament for ensuring that every penny is spent on realising the stated socio-economic outcomes.

Speaking on the same, VP Naidu pointed out PAC's experience over the last hundred years and said that it needs to reinvent itself for handling the complexities of scrutinizing the accounts and audit of expenditure through enhancing its capability-building skills. The Vice President also lamented the fact that the members of the Parliament are not attending the parliamentary committee meetings and it is the time for introspection.

'Centre under PM Modi's leadership has undertaken several initiatives'

While speaking in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Speaker Om Birla, and PAC chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, VP Naidu also referred to the various initiatives brought in by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last seven years. He said that a wide range of initiatives has been brought over for ensuring the effective utilisation of limited resources. "One such illustration is the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) which has resulted in substantial savings and eradicated corruption at various levels.

Further complimenting PAC for its contribution, the Vice President lauded its effective functioning which has ensured financial accountability of the Executive saying that it has enhanced people's trust in the functioning of the Parliament and management of public finances.

