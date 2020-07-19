VP Venkaiah Naidu Says Parliamentary Scrutiny Of Handling COVID-19 Is On Course

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the government has recently reached out to both the Presiding Officers on holding the monsoon session of the Parliament. He said the parliamentary scrutiny of handling the Coronavirus pandemic is on course.

VP Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, have held several rounds of discussions on enabling the meetings of the Parliamentary Committees and the monsoon session of the Parliament in the present COVID-19 situation. The last Budget session of the Parliament was adjourned on 23 March.

Earlier, a parliamentary panel was informed that a vaccine for COVID-19 is expected only by early next year. The Centre's Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the principal scientific adviser to the government presented Centre's COVID-19 preparedness to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Climate on July 10.

Sources said it was conveyed to the panel that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be available only by early next year. The panel is chaired by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who, along with six other members, attended the meeting. This was the first meeting of the panel since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. Panel chief Jairam Ramesh took to twitter urging VP Venkaiah Naidu to allow more parliamentary panels to occur virtually.

Hails role of media amid COVID

Meanwhile, the Vice President has hailed the role of the media for empowering the people with the necessary information, analysis, and perspectives about various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his Facebook post on Sunday, he observed that without the pro-active and missionary role played by the media, there would have been a vacuum in the fight against the pandemic.

Naidu sounded caution about some sections of TV media noting that they should desist from hyping the situation. He urged the people to use social media for disseminating only authenticated information about the virus, instead of giving currency to misleading myths.

