VP Venkaiah Naidu Speaks To PM Modi, Expresses Concern Over Punjab Security Lapse

Vide President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed 'deep concerns' over the security lapse in Punjab. The Vice President's official Twitter account acknowledged the security breach and hoped for 'stringent steps'. PM Modi was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. His convoy was stuck for 20 minutes due to a road blockade in the planned route.

The Vice President's Twitter handle mentioned that he expressed his deep concern at the security breach and hoped that stringent steps will be taken to scrupulously adhere to established security protocol and ensure such a situation doesn’t recur in future.

PM Modi meets President Kovind

Before Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his worries, PM Modi had met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday over the security breach in Punjab, an incident that has created a furore across India. After President Kovind expressed concern over the serious lapses in security, the PM gave him a first-hand briefing of the same.

Earlier, sources revealed that a Cabinet meeting will be held today where the security breach of the PM might also come up for discussion.

BKU (K) Chief admits role in 'blocking PM's Cavalcade'

BKU faction leader Surjit Singh Phool has admitted Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari)'s role in blocking PM Modi's convoy in Punjab on Wednesday, leading to a major security breach. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Phool thanked farmers for blocking the roads leading to PM Modi's rally in Ferozepur.

The Prime Minister's convoy was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while en route to Ferozepur.

Blame game over security lapse

The Prime Minister was forced to wait for his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after he arrived in the state. His convoy was stuck for 20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state. The blame game over the incident started after BJP leaders accused the Punjab government of security lapse.

Reacting to the allegations, Congress leaders said that the PM cancelled his visit due to less audience, however, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra later tweeted a video which showed a packed ground for PM Modi's rally.