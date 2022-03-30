VP Venkaiah Naidu To Host Farewell Dinner For 72 Retiring Members Of Rajya Sabha

On Thursday, March 31, Rajya Sabha will be bidding farewell to 72 retiring members. The Vice President of India and the speaker of Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu, announced that the house would not be having any zero-hour or question hour on Thursday as the time will be used to give time to speak to the retiring members. Along with the retiring members, the chairman of the house Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of the house, the leader of the opposition and prominent members of several parties will also speak on occasion to bid farewell to the MPs. Other than this, mementoes will be presented to the 72 retiring members and 19 other members who retired earlier but did not get the souvenirs.

Vice President Naidu to host a dinner

The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, will also host a dinner for the MPs at his official residence. About half a dozen Rajya Sabha Members will showcase their cultural talents at the dinner. The senior officials of the Rajya Sabha said that this would be the first time in 20 years that the members of the house would showcase their cultural talent on such an occasion.

As per the reports, Dr Santanu Sen will play the Guitar; Dola Sen will present Rabindra Sangeet; Tiruchi Siva will render a Tamil song; Rupa Ganguly, a Hindi song and Ramachandra Jhangra, a patriotic song; Vandana Chavan will sing a Hindi song. These individual performances will be followed by a chorus song.

Rajya Sabha Election 2022

Elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on Thursday, March 31. The elections for these 13 seats will result in a small shift in Rajya Sabha's political landscape. The Congress may lose two seats in Assam and another in Himachal Pradesh, reducing its Upper House tally to 31. This would be a new low for the party, and it could jeopardise its position as the main opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha i.e. the 'Council of states' is a permanent House and is not subject to dissolution. A member who is elected for a full term serves for a period of six years. The representatives of each State and 2 Union territories (UT) are elected by the elected members of the Legislative Assembly by means of the single transferable vote, in accordance with the system of proportional representation.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI/ @VENKAIAHNAIDU-Twitter