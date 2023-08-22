'VVIP Racism': Ambulance With Patient Inside Stopped For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Convoy

An alarming incident unfolded in Patna as an ambulance was brought to a halt during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade on the JP Setu (Bridge). The bridge, named after the iconic leader Jayaprakash Narayan, played host to the CM's inspection of the ongoing JP Setu project on the banks of the Ganga River. The traffic movement came to a standstill during this process, inadvertently affecting the movement of an ambulance passing through the area.

Two videos capturing the incident have since surfaced, shedding light on the distressing scenario that unfolded. In the first video, a person capturing the incident can be heard expressing dismay over the situation. As the ambulance carrying a patient remains immobile due to the passage of CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, voices of concern and frustration fill the air. The video paints a vivid picture of the anguish faced by the patient's relatives, who are visibly distressed.

The internal view of the ambulance portrays a man and a woman, presumably relatives of the patient, in tears as their vehicle remains stationary on the bridge. The footage further reveals the procession of cars passing by, prompting the person recording the video to comment on the procession of Nitish Kumar with a remark about the state of Bihar.

In the second video, police personnel initially permitted the ambulance to proceed, only for the vehicle to be stopped once again by officials. The juxtaposition of the immobilised ambulance and the procession of vehicles has again ignited a discussion on "VVIP racism," a term that highlights the perceived prioritisation of dignitaries over essential services.