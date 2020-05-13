'10% Of GDP Is Huge, 20 Lakh Crore Sounds Big': Sena's Chaturvedi Awaits Package Details

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a major financial package to boost self-reliance and economy, Shiv Sena welcomed the move. Even so, Sena expressed doubts over the details pertaining to the financial assistance package. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday stated that the announcement is great but asserted that details be given out soon, which they will be, at 4 pm on by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

'Devil is always in the details'

In her tweet, Priyanka Chaturvedi remarked that the move to infuse 20 lakh crore in the financial package will possibly revive the economy. However, she also raised doubts regarding the details and said 'devil is always in the details'. Chaturvedi further stated that she is waiting for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's briefing.

10% of GDP is huge. 20 lakh crore sounds big. There has to be a big push to revive economy, these numbers announced by PM Modi ji yesterday, makes it seem possible.



Great.



However, the devil is always in the details. Waiting for FinMin to elaborate further today. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 13, 2020

'Maharashtra Should Be Given More...': Shiv Sena

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena said the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was needed, but added that Maharashtra should get a major share of assistance as its the worst-affected state and the country's financial capital.

"He should have talked about that (states' GST share). There is criticism of PM Cares Fund as it is not under the Right to Information Act. He should have talked about that too," the Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said. "The most affected states like Maharashtra should be given more share....Mumbai is the country's financial capital. We expect they will give more (money) to Maharashtra and give GST share to the state," she added.

PM Modi Announces Economic Package

In a massive development on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial package. According to him, the earlier decisions of the Centre along with the new package totals to Rs.20 lakh crore and constitutes 10% of India's GDP. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. He added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity, 'local' and laws.

