‘Waiting For Tamil Nadu CM To Speak Up’: BJP's Khushbu On DMK Leader's Derogatory Remark

BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin to stand up against the misogyny of his party leader and questioned him for his silence over the issue.

A few days after DMK leader Saidai Sadiq made derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party women cadres, Khushbu Sundar appealed to the DMK chief to stand up against the misogyny of his party leader and take strict against him so that no other man can make such comments on the women of the country.

The BJP leader further appreciated DMK MP Kanimozhi for supporting her in the matter and standing up for what's right.

“I'm waiting for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to speak up for me to make sure that no other person makes this kind of comment about other women. I want the Chief Minister to be the shining example,” the BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further appreciating DMK MP Kanimozhi for apologising to her, she added, “I really appreciate Kanimozhi for standing up for me. I have always seen her supporting women and their freedom of speech.”

“They are not shaming me, they're shaming women of their families, their mothers. I'm not even ready to accept an apology which is just like that given by the man who made the comments,” Khushbu Sundar asserted.

DMK leader’s misogynistic comment

Khushbu’s statement came after DMK leader Saidai Sadiq made derogatory remarks against BJP's Khushbu Sundar and other women cadres of the saffron party on a public platform.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Sadiq was heard mocking actors Khushbu, Namitha, Gautami and Gayathri Raghuram. He was heard claiming that BJP is dependent on these "actresses" to make inroads in Tamil Nadu.

"They're saying we'll bring BJP to Tamil Nadu. There are four actors. Khushbu, Namitha, Gayathri Raguram, Gautami. We also developed the party in North Chennai, from those times with TR Balu, Balaram and brother Ilaya Aruna but BJP has brought four ‘items’,” Sadiq was heard saying in the video clip.

DMK MP Kanimozhi apologises

Following the remarks of DMK leader Saidai Sadiq, DMK MP Kanimozhi issued an apology over the derogatory remark made by her party member against the women BJP leaders.

Responding to Khushbu Sundar’s tweet, Kanimozhi wrote, “I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, of the space it was said, or party they adhere to. And I’m able to openly apologise for this because my leader MK Stalin and my party DMK don’t condone this.”