'Wake Up': Fadnavis Assails MVA Govt Over Inflated Electricity Bills Amid COVID-19 Crisis

On Monday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the MVA government over the complaint of inflated electricity bills across the state amid the COVID-19 crisis. He was reacting to a suicide committed by the head of a family in Nagpur after receiving an electricity bill of Rs 40,000. Maintaining that the people were still reeling from the shock of inflated electricity bills despite agitations and standing in queues, he called upon the government to wake up from its slumber.

On this occasion, he issued a reminder that the state government had not extended any financial help to any section of the society adversely affected by the novel coronavirus crisis. Fadnavis urged the administration to not put the people through financial turmoil. He once again appealed to the government for immediately providing relief to the citizens from the menace of inflated electricity bills.

à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾à¤³à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¥€à¤² à¤…à¤¨à¥‡à¤• à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤• à¤†à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤• à¤¸à¤‚à¤•à¤Ÿà¤¾à¤¤ à¤…à¤¸à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤¹à¥€ à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤•à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤†à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤• à¤®à¤¦à¤¤à¥€à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤¢à¤¾à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤˜à¥‡à¤¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€.

à¤®à¤¦à¤¤ à¤•à¤°à¥‚ à¤¶à¤•à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¸à¤¾à¤², à¤¤à¤° à¤•à¤¿à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤° à¤†à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤• à¤­à¥‚à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤‚à¤¡ à¤¤à¤°à¥€ à¤²à¤¾à¤¦à¥‚ à¤¨à¤•à¤¾.

à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¤¾ à¤à¤•à¤¦à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤‚à¤¤à¥€ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡, à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤¨à¤¾à¤—à¤°à¤¿à¤•à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¢à¥€à¤µ à¤µà¥€à¤œà¤¬à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¥‚à¤¨ à¤¤à¤¤à¥à¤•à¤¾à¤³ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤¾ ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 10, 2020

12,248 new cases in Maharashtra

On August 9, Maharashtra recorded 12,248 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 5,15,332. At present, there are 1,45,558 active cases in the state. With 13,348 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 3,51,710.

390 deaths- 75 from Pune, 48 from Mumbai, 40 from Nagpur, 28 from Jalgaon, 20 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 13 each from Kolhapur and Kalyan-Dombivali, 12 each from Latur, Nashik and Mira Bhayandar, 10 each from Yavatmal, Solapur and Thane, 9 each from Navi Mumbai and Aurangabad, 8 from Satara, 7 each from Sangli and Parbhani, 5 each from Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Raigad and Nanded, 4 from Ahmednagar, three from Buldhana, two each from Hingoli, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Malegaon, Panvel and Bhiwandi, one each from Ulhasnagar, Dhule, Jalna, Wardha, Gondia and Gadchiroli were reported on August 9.

Until now, a total of 17,757 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 27,25,090 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 10,00,588 persons are under home quarantine, 34,957 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 18.91%, 68.25%, and 3.45% respectively.

