Wakf Board Responds To Cleric's 'India Will Burn' Remark; 'Won't Spare Illegal Madrassas'

Hours after Muslim cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi's 'India will burn' remark stroked a massive row, Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams responded to the cleric's statement and said that "illegal madrassas" in the state will not be spared. The Uttarakhand Wakf Board Chairman's statement came after Rashidi dared the government to not touch private madrassas in the country.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Uttarakhand Wakf Board Chairman said, "People who want to oppose the decision, will do so anyway. But, we want to work. Right now, we are taking decisions regarding our madrasas and are not taking any action against private madrasas. Action will be taken action them as well in the future."

"As per Chief Minister's order, we will not touch madrasas working properly, but will also not spare illegal madrasas," Shadab Shams added.

'India will burn': Muslim Cleric

A day after the Uttarakhand Wakf Board announced that the state government will modernise the madrassas by bringing a dress code and NCERT books, Muslim cleric Sajid Rashidi stirred controversy and challenged the government to not touch the private madrassas, or else the country will burn.

"Every state has a madrassa board which comes under the government. In those madrassas, the government can order dress codes, they can play movies or songs, they can do whatever they want, and nobody is stopping them. But, we won’t let you do anything in our private madrassas, hear this out," Maulana Sajid Rashidi said.

He further added, "Because Indian Muslims keep four per cent of children from private madrasas to become maulvis and maulanas. If they try to interfere in that four per cent of madrassas, all the Indian Muslims will stand against it. We won’t let them do this."

"Do whatever you want to do in the Madrassas under the government. But don’t try to touch the private Madrassaa, otherwise, India will be set ablaze," the Muslim cleric said.

The Muslim cleric's statements came after the Uttarakhand Wakf Board decided to introduce the NCERT syllabus and a dress code in its madrasas next year as part of efforts to modernise madrasa education in the state. The board has also decided to open the doors of its madrasas for children of all religions.