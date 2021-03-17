Walayar Victims' Mother To Contest Against Kerala CM; Vijayan Says 'govt Stood By Her'

The mother of two minor girls in Walayar who were found dead in suspicious circumstances in 2017 announced that she would contest against the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadam in the April 6 assembly polls. Hours after her announcement Kerala CM said that his government had always stood by her and never hurt her.

When asked about the woman's announcement that she would contest against him at Dharmadam as an independent candidate Vijayan said, "she is free to do so".

While the BJP has fielded former state president, C K Padmanabhan, the Congress-led UDF is yet to announce its candidate at Dharmadam.

In 2017, the two girls hailing from Walayar in Kerala were found hanging inside their house after alleged sexual assault.

"I want justice for my daughters. I had met the Chief Minister at Thiruvananthapuram...cried and begged him to ensure that those responsible for the death of my children should be brought to book. I will contest against Vijayan as an independent. Except the Sangh Parivar, we will take support of everyone," the mother said in Thrissur, reported PTI.

Neethi Yatra

The mother of the minor girls is currently on a 'Neethi Yatra' from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. She had tonsured her head against alleged government inaction against the two police officers who had investigated the case and demanded action against them. The campaign will end on April 4.

KPCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran said if she has decided to contest at Dharmadam, that is the right decision. On being asked if Congress would support her candidature, he said "we have to discuss in the UDF and take a decision".

Walayar Rape Case

The two girls, aged 13 and nine, were found hanging inside their one-room home 52 days apart and post-mortem examinations had confirmed that the minors were subjected to sexual assault before their deaths. The judgment in the case acquitted the accused and this kicked up a storm of protests in the state. The mother of the two minor girls pointed to lapses in the police probe and interference at local political levels as reasons for the accused to go scot-free in the case. She alleged that the police twisted her statement in the complaint and used their own words.

(With PTI Inputs)