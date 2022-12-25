'Walk For An India Where No One...': Rahul Gandhi Launches Scathing Attack On BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led government on Saturday, claiming that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a “walk for an India where no one lives in fear.”

"We walk for an India where no one lives in fear and everyone finds a better future," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is a mass outreach campaign, entered the national capital, Delhi, and in front of the Red Fort, the party conducted a sizable public rally.

Kamal Haasan Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital.

Following the yatra, Haasan shared photos of himself with Rahul Gandhi on social media with the caption, "Walking to connect the legacy of our glorious past with our bright future."

Gandhi claimed earlier on Saturday that the march was a representation of India, where there was no violence or hatred and everyone was welcomed.

From the Red Fort, the member of the Indian National Congress had stated, "In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one harmed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. All the people came. This Yatra is like our India, I have not seen any hatred or violence among people while walking 2,800 kms, and I have not seen violence or hatred anywhere in the country. But when I turn on the TV, there is hatred all the time. 24 hours there is only Hindu-Muslim in media."

BJP using anti-Hindu propaganda to divert attention from genuine problems: Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi had then accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of using anti-Hindu and anti-Muslim propaganda to draw attention away from the genuine problems.

“It is not Narendra Modi’s government. All of your money, the money of farmers and laborers, airports, ports, and roads go straight to the pockets of their masters. It is the Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling ‘pakoras’,” Gandhi said.

He added, “BJP spent thousands of crores to damage my image. When I came to politics in 2004, our government came to power and the media used to praise me throughout the day. They used to do Rahul Gandhi…Rahul Gandhi all day. Then I went to Bhatta Parsaul (in UP) and raised the issue of farmers’ land and they turned against me.”