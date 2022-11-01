KTR Hits Out At 'wannabe PM' Rahul Gandhi For Questioning KCR’s National Ambitions

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the TRS' bid to emerge as a national player, Telangana's IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday responded to the Congress scion’s comments and slammed him for ridiculing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s national party ambitions. Calling Rahul Gandhi an international leader, KTR took a jibe at him saying that he was unable to win his own parliament seat in Amethi.

Taking to Twitter, KTR wrote, “International leader Rahul Gandhi who can’t even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR ji’s national party ambitions. Wannabe Prime Minister should first convince his people to elect him as an MP.”

International leader Rahul Gandhi who can’t even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR Ji’s national party ambitions 🤦‍♂️



Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 1, 2022

Interestingly, KTR’s comments came after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference, during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Telangana, ruled out the possibility of forming an alliance with the ruling TRS and questioned Telangana Chief Minister’s national ambitions.

Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at KCR’s national ambitions

Hitting out at KCR’s bid to become a national leader, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that any leader has the right to imagine his party in whatever way he wants. He further added that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is even welcome to think that he is running an international party that is fighting elections in the US or China.

"If the Chief Minister of Telangana believes that he is running a national party, that is perfectly okay. There is no problem, he can believe it. If he believes that he is running a global party, that is also fine. So these are all things that he can do and he can imagine," Rahul Gandhi said in Telangana.

Ruling out the possibility of becoming an alliance partner with TRS, the Congress leader said, “There is absolutely no question of the Congress having any relationship with the TRS. The Congress party has made this very clear. This confusion is created by the TRS themselves. I will repeat it clearly there is absolutely no question of any relationship between the TRS and the Congress.”

The Congress leader’s remarks came after KCR changed the name of his party TRS to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in a bid to make it a national player for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

TRS To BRS: KCR’s name-change gamble

In a politically-significant development in the regional political landscape, the two-decade-old Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with an aim to establish KCR as a national leader. While some believe that the move could help KCR increase his stature nationally, some feared that the move might turn into a misadventure for him.

Apart from renaming TRS and repositioning it as a national party, KCR is also eyeing a position in opposition politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.