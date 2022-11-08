'Want Nitish As PM', Shouts Woman At Patna Sahib Function

"Nitish bhaiyya (brother), brace for becoming the prime minister," screamed a woman at a crowded public programme attended by the Bihar chief minister in Patna on Tuesday.

The venue was Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib, one of the holiest Sikh shrines situated at the place of birth of Guru Gobind Singh.

Nitish Kumar, the state's longest serving chief minister, had come to take part in celebrations of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

"Nitish bhaiyya, pradhan mantri banne ke liye taiyyar rahiye," the woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, shouted from a distance of a few yards.

The septuagenarian politician did not say anything in response but a ghost of a smile played on his lips in acknowledgement.

Later, the woman, who said her name was Harjeet Kaur, told reporters, "Nitish enjoys the support of the entire Sikh community. He is a few notches above Narendra Modi." The incident reminded the people of Kumar's visit to another Sikh holy place in his home district of Nalanda last week when slogans of "Nitish for PM" had rent the air.

