'Want To Make India Vishwaguru': Amit Shah Pitches For New Education Policy In Bengaluru

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka and laid the foundation stone for the Nrupatunga University in Bengaluru. While addressing a mega rally in Bengaluru, Home Minister lauded the youth of the Karnataka and expressed his happiness to be present in the state. He further added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is building infrastructure for higher education and bringing development to almost every sector. Amit Shah also spoke about the contribution of 12th-century philosopher Basavanna. The rally had in attendance Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with other BJP leaders.

"Karnataka reflects democratic ways. I am happy to be in Karnataka. Today, on the occasion of Basavanna Jayanti, we need to learn a lot from him. Karnataka is progressing rapidly. Nrupathunga University is very significant and we are giving a boost to the educational sector of the state. As we all are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, We are honouring many people who are selflessly serving the Nation. We should work for our nation so that India reaches the topmost position by 2047. We want to make India Vishwaguru," said Amit Shah.

Under PM Modi's leadership, we are building infra for higher education. In the journey of 75 years, the country has crossed a lot of destinations and we are standing here today: Union Home Minister & senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/iKFNWj844M — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

Amit Shah on Education Policy

Home Minister stated, "Modi Ji brought the new educational policy which will provide a lot of opportunities for the youth. Karnataka is the first state that has accepted the new policy. I congratulate Karnataka CM Bommai for this. The local languages are being promoted via a new educational policy. PM Modi has done a lot of work for higher education and various new medical colleges have been built under the Modi government. Earlier, Northeastern states were neglected, but now, new colleges are being built. Modi Ji is bringing development in every sector".

Amit Shah on Terrorism

While addressing the crowd in Bengaluru, Amit Shah stated that before 2014, India witnessed many terrorist attacks, however, under the PM Modi regime, India gave a befitting response to terrorists and Pakistan. "Pulwama and URI are the examples of India's fight back against the terror. We are securing our borders now. Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was a major setback for terrorists. Earlier, America and Israel were the only 2 countries that gave a reply to terrorists now we are also added to that list. India has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism".

Amit Shah in Bengaluru

Amit Shah reached Bengaluru for his day-long visit to the southern state that is set to go to the polls early next year. He is likely to discuss state cabinet expansion with the Chief Minister during his visit. Karnataka CM Bommai, Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, and Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary CT Ravi are among the dignitaries who welcomed the Union minister at HAL airport on his arrival in Bengaluru.

At an event organized at 5.30 pm in Sree Kantheerava Outdoor Stadium, the Home Minister will partake in the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games-2021

