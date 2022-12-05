'Want To Thank People Of India': PM Modi Speaks To Media After Casting Vote In Ahmedabad

As the second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and northern regions of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at the Nishan Public school polling booth in Ranip area in Ahmedabad.

'I want to thank people of India for celebrating the festival of democracy': PM Modi

After casting his vote in Ahmedabad, PM Modi spoke to media persons and said, "The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully."

PM Modi greets people on his way to polling booth

People chanted 'Modi Modi' as the Prime Minister walked till the polling booth to cast his vote in Ahmedabad in the final phase of Gujarat polls. Ahead of casting his vote, clad in a white kurta-pajama complemented with blue jacket, PM Modi waved to the people as he walked to reach his polling booth. Notably, the Minister stood in the queue waiting for his turn to vote.

After casting his vote, PM Modi shared a picture of himself on Twitter and said, "Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote.

PM Modi urges voters to vote in large numbers

Earlier today, the Prime Minister urged the people of the state to vote in large numbers. The voting began at 8 am today and will continue till 5 pm.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Agmedabad at around 9 am.

Among political bigwigs who voted early on Monday morning were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Union Home Minister and BJP MP Amit Shah will exercise his franchise at a municipal sub-zonal office in Naranpura locality of the city.