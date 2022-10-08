'Wanted' RJD Neta Seen Campaigning For Bihar Bypolls? BJP Requests EC To Ensure His Arrest

In an exclusive Republic TV newsbreak, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Minister Kartikeya Singh against whom an arrested warrant was issued, was allegedly spotted with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s aide for the Bihar bypolls.

The neta who is 'wanted' in the kidnapping case was seen campaigning for RJD's Neelam Singh for the Mokama bypoll election. Notably, Neelam Singh is the wife of former Mokama MLA Anant Singh. It is pertinent to mention an arrest warrant has been pending against Kartikeya Singh in a 2014 kidnapping case, in which 16 others including Anant Singh are accused.

'We request EC to make sure Kartikeya Singh is arrested': BJP

Speaking to Republic over 'wanted' Kartikeya Singh being spotted campaigning for state bypoll, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said, "A CID verification of a Minister is done before he takes an oath. Nitish Kumar knew everything. Because of the fear of Lalu Ji, Nitish made him Minister."

Adding further he claimed, "Kartikeya Singh visited every pandal during Dussehra even when police were there. Police were there as if they were protecting him." Notably, Kartikeya Singh took oath as Law Minister in Nitish Kumar's new government after breaking ties with the BJP. Later, he resigned as a Minister.

Slamming CM Nitish Kumar, Jaiswal said, "Nitish Kumar’s tagline is ‘First, I will trap you and then I will save. If you take refuge in me, you will be saved. But if you go out, you will go to jail.’... From the start, Nitish Kumar has close links with criminals."

"Nitish Kumar is a rubber stamp Chief Minister. He follows the order that he receives from the Lalu Yadav family," Sanjay Jaiswal added.

Speaking on the law and order situation in the state, the BJP leader said, “Law and order were maintained only when he (Nitish Kumar) was with the NDA. Whenever we raised the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, he used to get upset. Today, he is with a party where criminals are roaming freely."

"Today we are going to file a petition to EC urging the polly body to provide Central paramilitary forces at each and every poll both of Mokama otherwise there won’t be a free and fair election in Mokama. We request the EC to make sure that Kartikeya Singh is arrested," the Bihar BJP chief said.

Kidnapping case against Kartikeya Singh

The former Minister Singh was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping with intent to murder), and 365 (Secret, unjustified kidnapping with intent to imprison). Raju Singh, a close associate of Anant Singh was allegedly kidnapped in 2014 in a case of dispute over financial irregularities. Raju Singh was later found by the police.