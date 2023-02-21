'Wants To Divert Attention': Union Min GS Shekhawat On Ashok Gehlot Alleging ED's Misuse

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh and said that the “enmity” will come heavily against BJP, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit back at the Congress leader. The Union Minister asserted that due to BJP's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and black money, Opposition leaders are perplexed.

Taking a jibe at Ashok Gehlot who criticised central agencies' raid in Chhattisgarh and alleged misuse of ED by the central govt, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asserted, "Due to BJP's no tolerance policy against corruption and black money, some people are disconcerted. By expressing it like that, Ashok Gehlot wants to divert attention."

Shekhawat further claimed that if he (Ashok Gehlot) talks about the misuse of agencies, nowhere else has there been such misuse as that in Rajasthan. The Union Minister said if people who have misused central agencies raise such questions, it is meaningless.

There is a zero-tolerance policy against corruption & black money. Due to that, some people are disconcerted. By expressing it like that, CM wants to divert attention: Union Min GS Shekhawat on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticising central agencies raid & alleging their misuse pic.twitter.com/1Rokbng4lY — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, earlier on Monday, conducted massive raids at more than a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh pertaining to its ongoing money laundering investigation into an alleged coal levy scam in the state. Raids were carried out at places including residential and office premises of various Congress leaders.

The searches were conducted at the premises of Chattisgarh Congress Treasurer Ramgopal Agarwal. The agency also conducted raids on Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari, and Sunny Agarwal, sources informed.

'Painful to see the raids in Chhattisgarh': Ashok Gehlot

On Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while speaking to reporters, said, "What message are they (BJP) trying to give before the plenary session of Congress? It’s painful to see the raids in Chhattisgarh." The Chief Minister further alleged that every Congress worker is enraged.

"The people of the country are understanding that it is nothing but a drama. They think that Congress will get scared? Congress party fought against the British, and many of our leaders went to jail. We will fight against it. The way BJP leaders are having enmity, it will come down heavily upon them," Gehlot added.