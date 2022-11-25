War Of Words: AAP Alleges 'conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal'; BJP Claims 'old Script'

A war of words broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the AAP accused the BJP of "hatching a conspiracy to assassinate" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fearing defeat in Gujarat and the MCD polls.

At a press conference, the AAP's chief spokesperson Saurab Bharadwaj stated that there have been attacks on Kejriwal earlier prior to polls despite the presence of Delhi police personnel.

"The BJP's two fortresses -- Gujarat and MCD -- are about to be breached by the party. Fearing this, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other people have hatched a conspiracy to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal," he alleged.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that BJP is "plotting to kill Kejriwal" and demanded a probe into the matter. He also claimed that the language used by Tiwari against the AAP supremo on Thursday is an "open threat". Meanwhile, the party has submitted a complaint about the alleged threat by Tiwari to the Election Commission.

BJP says 'old script'

Reacting to the allegation, Tiwari said, "I am concerned about Arvind Kejriwal's safety. Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal."

"Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophecies Kejriwal's murder. I don't know what is going on," he added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana claimed that the AAP is making such statements because they are losing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. "In 2019, Manish Sisodia made a similar claim. My point is the year is changing but the script is the same," Khurana added.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also claimed, "This is not a new thing, AAP has made a similar statement 10 times in the last eight years. When their corruption comes out in open, they do this to divert the attention of people. They say this during every election."