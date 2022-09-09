War Of Words Between TRS & BJP Over Telangana Guv's 'office Humiliated Under Govt' Remark

A war of words erupted between Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the state governor Tamilisai Soundararanjan's allegation that the governor's office was "humiliated" under the KCR government in Telangana.

Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) MLC and daughter of Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR Rao), K Kavitha slammed the governor and accused her of working to "defame" the Telangana government. Taking to her Twitter, Kavitha said, "The office of Governor of Telangana has turned into a political stage that is determined to defame the TRS Govt and CM KCR." Adding further, she said that the governor's statement came when they realised that the BJP-driven smear campaigns can’t con the people of Telangana."

TRS insulting Governor: BJP

Reacting to K Kavitha's remark, BJP state chief and MP from Karimnagar-- Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the 'TRS sheeple neither respect women nor follow Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution'.

"TRS sheeple neither respect women nor follow Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution. What else can we expect from the proponents of the Kalvakuntla constitution? Hon'ble Telangana Governor is asking to implement ideals of the Indian constitution, respect the governor's office and adhere to protocols... Unlike the Kalvakuntla constitution exposed at Raj Bhavan, Babasaheb's constitution removes discrimination, and untouchability and has the right to talk. Indifferent to parties, Tamilisai Soundararanjan spoke facts. But TRS is labelling Governor as a BJP person & is insulting the First citizen of TS. Shame," Bandi Sanjay said in his series of tweets.

'Guv's office humiliated under TRS govt': Telangana Governor

On Thursday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed the state government led by CM KCR, stating that the Governor's office was humiliated under the government.

Recalling the 75th Independence Day, she said she was disappointed by the fact that the Governor was not allowed to hoist the flag. "The state will write history how a woman Governor was discriminated. I was denied the Governor's address and the hoisting of the flag on Republic Day. Even now wherever I go protocol isn't followed. Office should be respected," she said.

She also raised several other issues pertaining to the state government and said that the condition of the government hospitals is really bad. "The condition of the government hospitals is really bad and a director of a government hospital is getting admitted to a private hospital. Politicians are getting admitted to private hospitals," she added..