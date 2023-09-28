War of words breaks between BJP and JDU over reuniting claims

A war of words has erupted between the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) rubbishing the speculations of reuniting. Notably, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) officially walked out of NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 9, 2022.

Responding to the speculations, JD(U) National President Lalan Singh aka Rajiv Ranjan snapped as he stated that the BJP is a party which spreads lies and misleads people. Questioning the existence of the saffron party, he added that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would never acknowledge such a party.

"BJP is a 'kanphuska' party. It's job is to mislead people. Every day reports are spread that Nitish Kumar is getting closer to BJP. BJP is not even eligible to be looked at by Nitish Kumar, he won't even acknowledge them in seven lives. Did the BJP and its Government fulfil any of the promises it made to the people of the country? What is the existence of BJP?" said JD(U) national president.

Slamming the former alliance party, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh asserted that BJP has already made it clear that its door has been closed for JDU forever. He claimed that JDU gives air to these speculations as they want to scare its current partner RJD.

"BJP has clarified quite early that all doors and windows are closed for Nitish Kumar. From Home Minister Amit Shah to Samrat Choudhary, each and every leader of the party has cleared that it is not going to happen. This matter doesn't arise from our side, these things come out of their activities. They are doing this just to scare RJD because it is in their nature to".

Taking a jibe at Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Giriraj Singh stated, "We don't abuse Nitish ji or call him 'palturam'. That is what his Bhatijaraam nephew, who is now his Deputy CM, calls him. His political credibility has gone and that is why people make speculations and Lalu ji gets scared. BJP doesn't care about it".

Earlier this year, Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the second time in eight years and turned the clock back as he joined hands with the opposition alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties to stake a claim to form the next government.