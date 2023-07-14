War Of Words Erupts Between Andhra & Telangana Ministers Over Better Education System

Following the paper leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issue, a face-off between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana erupted as the Andhra Education Minister criticised Telangana's Education system.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Bosta Satyanarayana, during an event, expressed strong displeasure over the comparison of the education policy of his state to that of Telangana. Opposing the comparison between the varying education policies, Satyanarayana underscored the scams that are coming to the fore and the arrests that are following. He also lashed out at mentioning how the Telangana government is unable to transfer teachers from government-run schools. The transfer was blocked after the Telangana High Court in February this year stayed a government order issued by the school education department to transfer teachers working in government schools.

War of words over Education system

Reacting strongly to Satyanarayana, Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud accused the Andhra minister of insulting Telangana's education system and students. Cornering the Telangana government over the alleged scam, the Andhra ministers claim that no development is taking place in their neighbouring state.

Goud further added that there is a situation where one cannot answer questions asked about the capital of Andhra Pradesh in the competitive exams. He even said that real talent will emerge from the states if competitive exams are conducted between students of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.