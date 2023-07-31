War of words erupts between Chidambaram and Scindia over construction of new airports

A war of words erupted between senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday, July 30 over new airport construction.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chidambaram stated, “To boast and exaggerate are its hallmarks.” Hitting back on the same, Scindia stated, “Fact-checking isn’t current Congress’ strong suit.”

Chidambaram’s claims

Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged that the claims that the current ruling government made of building 74 airports in the last seven years are “hollow and untrue” and only 11 airports were built since May 2014.

"The 74 "airports" include 9 helicopter stations and two waterdromes. The waterdromes closed down soon after the inauguration? Out of the 74 "airports", 15 are no longer in use because there are no flights! The BJP-NDA government launched 479 new "routes". Out of these, 225 are no longer in operation!", shared Chidambaram in a tweet.

Scindia goes all out against Chidambaram’s claims

Coming down heavily on the allegations levelled by Chidambaram, Scindia detailed about the airports that were built under the Central government and said, “The government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has operationalised 74 airports, some of which had been lying unutilised for decades and were national liabilities, thanks to zero initiative taken by the previous UPA government.”

Scindia further stated that, "These developments have involved incurring unprecedented capital investment - almost Rs 75,000 crore in the last 10 years- which is directly linked to the growth of employment in the country and has a deep social impact apart from meeting the growing aspirations of all the strata of the society to undertake air travel. What earlier governments failed to achieve in 70 years has been achieved in merely 9 years!"

“This shows clearly, fact-checking is not the current Congress strong suit. Desperation for survival and relevance has hit senior discerning leaders such as yourself. Please do not perpetuate half-baked truths!,” added the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.