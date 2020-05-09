War Of Words Erupts Between TMC & HM; Party Challenges To 'prove Allegations Or Apologize'

War of words erupted after Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the return of migrant labourers belonging to West Bengal who are currently stranded in various states due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The TMC came down heavy on Amit Shah as they stated that the state is doing everything it can for migrant labourers stuck elsewhere.

'Home Minister should've known'

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said the West Bengal government has sought eight special trains from the union government to bring back migrant workers from the state who are stuck outside on Saturday. The MP lashed out on the Central Government saying,"

Bengal has been writing to specific states from 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th of May, even to Karnataka. Home Minister should have known this. We have trains from Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad to Bengal."

Trinamool Congress MP and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee tweeted saying that the (Union) Home Minister is misleading people. “An HM failing to discharge his duties during the crises only speaks after weeks of silence, only to mislead people with a bundle of lies. Ironically he’s talking about the very ppl who’ve been literally left to fate by his own Govt.Mr.@amitshah, prove your fake allegations or apologize.” he tweeted.

Derek O'Brien also stated that way before the letter from Shah's office to Mamata Banerjee, trains were arranged for migrant labourers in various states. "Now, Home Minister will say that on 9th, he wrote a letter and on 11th trains went, we wrote these before 9th. I've been studying you when you can't convince, you either confuse them or you go to sleep." said Derek.

