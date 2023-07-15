War Of Words Escalates Between YSRCP, Jana Sena Over '30,000 Missing Women'

The political feud between YSRCP and Jana Sena shows no signs of abating as both parties engage in a war of words. The latest clash occurred after Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan made a statement claiming that approximately 30,000 women were missing in Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP swiftly responded, strongly criticising the actor-turned-politician for his remarks.

Pawan Kalyan alleged that he had received information from Central Intelligence suggesting that 30,000 women had gone missing in Andhra Pradesh. This led him to question the YSRCP government's actions and policies.

In retaliation, YSRCP accused Jana Sena of spreading falsehoods and carrying out propaganda on behalf of TDP (Telugu Desam Party) across the state. They firmly rejected Pawan Kalyan's claims, stating that they were baseless and lacked evidence.

Pawan Kalyan attacks Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP

The Jana Sena chief accused CM Reddy of not creating employment opportunities, hindering companies from entering the state, and allowing his MLAs to harass businessmen for bribes.

"You don’t create employment opportunities, do not allow companies to enter into the state, you don’t allow businessmen to live and if anyone wants to do anything your MLAs will harass them for a bribe. What will the youth do rather than roam on roads? When they go to Telangana there people are abusing the youth stating that you Andhra People looted us. What should youth do? Like you and your father we don’t have looted money, we don’t have any other opportunity than living here in our land," he said.

Pawan Kalyan continued his attacks on YSRCP, clarifying that his fight is not with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy personally but against the people who engage in corrupt practices.

In response to Pawan Kalyan's allegations, YSRCP Minister Bosta Satyanarayan refuted the Jana Sena chief's alleged accusations that the volunteers approach the public in villages and elope with young women. Defending the volunteers and village secretariats system, which the YSRCP claim is running successfully, Satyanarayan accused the Opposition of attempting to defame the volunteers and village secretariats with malicious intentions.

YSRCP Minister M Nagaraju also stated that the actor-turned-politician was behaving like a blind man. He highlighted the dedication and sacrifices of the volunteers in serving the people and expressed confidence that the public would provide a fitting response to Pawan Kalyan in the 2024 elections.

Following Pawan Kalyan's controversial remarks, a volunteer lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).