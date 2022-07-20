Last Updated:

War Of Words Over Flood Crisis In Telangana As BJP Accuses TRS Of 'mishandling Funds'

Hitting out at the Centre, working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao claimed that the Prime Minister had not offered any relief to the state.

Ananya Varma
Telangana

A war of words has erupted between BJP and TRS over the flood situation in Telangana. After the TRS claimed that the Modi Government did not give a single rupee to Telangana under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), BJP's Amit Malviya shared a detailed thread countering the allegations. He also hit out at the TRS for 'mishandling' the flood situation and the funds meant for the public.

Amit Malviya counters allegations

"When people of a State start exposing lies of the leadership, that too of someone who is relevant because of dynastic succession, you know their game is up," tweeted Malviya. The thread shared by the BJP IT cell chief revealed that while KTR was raising the allegation of not receiving funds for the last 5 years, the heaviest floods had come only in 2022, a week ago. 

"No release from NDRF, claims the minister. There is NDRF and then there is State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). SDRF runs on 90% central government contribution. 10% on State Contribution. In 2021 alone, 360 crores from centre was allotted. Nearly 200 crores was released by GoI into the SDRF in 2020 for the Hyderabad floods and crop loss," the post by S. Sudhir Kumar explained. 

KTR jibe

Hitting out at the Centre, working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao claimed that the Prime Minister had not offered any relief to the state either for the 2020 Hyderabad floods nor to 2022 Godavari floods.

"Hon’ble @PMOIndia  Is this what “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”& Co-operative federalism means? Telangana has been reeling under heavy floods but not a single rupee granted under NDRF since 2018! Neither did you offer relief to 2020 Hyderabad floods nor to 2022 Godavari floods. Why?" KTR questioned. 

Telangana is currently battling incessant rainfall. As per the meteorological department, heavy rains are expected to continue battering the state till July 29. Amid the flood situation in Telangana, CM KCR conducted an aerial survey over the Godavari basin in Bhadrachalam on Sunday. He also announced an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 and 20 kgs of rice to those at the camps. On Tuesday, BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed that a high-powered committee of the Union Home Ministry will visit Telangana to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in the state.

