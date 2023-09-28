War Within I.N.D.I.A Bloc? Fallout Between Congress, AAP Over Cong MLA Khaira's Arrest

Cracks have started to appear in the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc, with its key constituents - Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party - at loggerheads in Punjab. The rift between the two parties seems to have widened following the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case.

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A is an alliance of 28 parties with a primary goal to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has called the action against the Bholath MLA a political vendetta. Congress state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, said, "The recent arrest of MLA Sukhpal Khaira ji smacks of political vendetta. It is an attempt to intimidate the opposition and is a ploy of the AAP government in Punjab to distract (people) from core issues. We stand strongly with Sukhpal Khaira and will take this fight to its logical conclusion."

The AAP, however, has rejected the allegation of political vendetta. AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang said, "There is no political vendetta in this matter. We are going as per rule of law. If we wanted any political revenge, we have government in Punjab for more than a year and half now, he would have been arrested earlier."

Sukhpal Singh Khaira has alleged that Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann has become "thirsty for his bood" and is capable of "eliminating him". He also accused AAP of doing "badle ki rajneeti" (politics of revenge).

AAP vs Congress: War within I.N.D.I.A alliance escalates

In an exclusive conversation with the Republic TV, the Leader of the Opposition of the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa ruled out an alliance with AAP in Punjab. "At the state level it is very difficult, neither our leaders or cadres are willing to sit across the table," he said, while calling Arvind Kejriwal's party 'urban naxal'.

Punjab Congress claims 32 AAP MLAs in touch, CM Mann retaliates

On Tuesday, the Punjab LoP claimed that 32 AAP leaders are in touch with him and said that Congress will contest all 13 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Congress will contest all 13 seats. Support us and make us win all 13 seats, I assure you that after that the government will not continue even for two months. At least 32 MLAs in the current Government are in touch with me," he said.

In reply, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told Bajwa that "Congress killed your desire to become Chief Minister." "I am a representative of 3 crore people of Punjab and not a trident of a chair. If you have dare, talk to the high command."

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also voiced strong reservations against any alliance with AAP in the state for Lok Sabha polls.

“We are playing the role of opposition against the government and are preparing for the 13 seats. We have not been told by the party high command about any alliance or seat sharing in the state,” Warring told media earlier this month.

'Alliance with the Congress will not be tolerated': AAP minister

Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Mann has also it clear that there will be no alliance with the Congress in Punjab. She claimed that it is the direction of CM Mann.

"We will not have any alliance with the Congress. The people of Punjab love Bhagwant Mann. Any kind of alliance with the Congress will not be tolerated. Several leaders (of the Congress) are facing (corruption) cases. It is the direction of Chief Minister Mann that the AAP will not have any alliance with the Congress in the state," she said.