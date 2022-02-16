Waris Pathan Detained After Being Placed In House Arrest Over Protest Against Hijab Ban

In a big development on Wednesday, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan was detained before attending an AIMIM protest against the Hijab ban in Karnataka. Earlier, the ex-MLA was placed in house arrest at his Worli residence. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he explained the circumstances in which he was prevented from attending a protest organised by his party's women's wing in Malad.

Waris Pathan said, "Today our party AIMIM's women's wing arranged a peaceful protest against the Hijab ban in Karnataka to show solidarity with Muslim women who have been denied to wear Hijab in Mumbai's Malad. The protest will happen around 2-5. I was supposed to attend the peaceful protest and we did not force anyone to come there. They wanted to come out of their own free will. I was supposed to leave by 1 pm."

"But at 11.30 am, the police officers came to my place. The officers are sitting outside my building. They are sitting outside my residence. They are sitting inside my residence. I am not allowed to go out. They said don't go out, there will be law and order problems. It is my fundamental right to attend a peaceful protest. The Constitution has given me the right and we are not trying to destabilise the peace of the city," he added.

I have been put under House arrest by Mumbai Police at my Worli residence as I was supposed to attend a peaceful protest organized by AIMIM Mumbai Women's Unit at malad mumbai against #Hijab Ban.

Is democracy left under MVA govt rule? pic.twitter.com/6v5RjV8YKl — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) February 16, 2022

What is the Hijab row?

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few weeks, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 10, a three-judge bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab until further orders. This will be applicable to the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student uniform. A day later, the petitioners challenged the HC's interim order before the Supreme Court but the latter refused to interfere in the matter at this stage. In the wake of this, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government extended the closure of diploma and degree colleges until February 16.