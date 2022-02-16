After being initially placed under house arrest before leaving to attend an AIMIM protest in Mumbai on Wednesday, Waris Pathan was detained and taken to the Worli Police Station. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, the AIMIM spokesperson affirmed that he cannot be arrested or detained simply for seeking to participate in a peaceful protest in solidarity with the Muslim students being barred from entering colleges in Karnataka for wearing Hijab. Dubbing his detention the "murder of democracy", Pathan opined that the authorities are trying to suppress his voice.

Waris Pathan remarked, "This is murder of democracy, this is murder of Constitution. I was to attend a peaceful protest. It was arranged by AIMIM national women's wing in Mumbai. I was supposed to go there, it was a peaceful protest. They are not allowing me to go. Since morning, police came into my residence, was put under house arrest and then brought to the Worli Police Station."

Daring the MVA to reveal its stance on the Hijab row, he said, "I want to question the Muslim leaders of Maharashtra. What is their view on this? Do they accept that I have been arrested and detained merely for attending a peaceful protest to show solidarity with our sisters who are not being allowed to attend colleges in Karnataka for wearing hijab"? Weighing in on the need to protest in Mumbai when the issue is limited to Karnataka, the AIMIM leader added, "The Constitution is applicable all over India. The Constitution is applicable to Karnataka and the same Constitution is applicable to Maharashtra as well".

The Hijab controversy

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few weeks, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 10, a three-judge bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab until further orders. This will be applicable to the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student uniform. A day later, the petitioners challenged the HC's interim order before the Supreme Court but the latter refused to interfere in the matter at this stage.