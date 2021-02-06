Warring Takes Jibe At Punjab CM After Cong MLA, 60 Others Were Booked Over Clash With SAD

After an FIR was registered against Congress MLA Raminder Singh Awla, his son and 60 other unnamed accused in connection with the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal's convoy, MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring while addressing the public took a fresh jibe at his own government.

Raja Warrings slams Punjab CM

Coming down heavily on Captain Amarinder Singh, Warring said that despite the fact that the Punjab CM is holding the portfolio of home department in the state "if I could be the Home Minister, I would have put Sukhbir behind bars." The Congress MLA also said that Singh is working with little "laziness".

READ | 'Find Equitable Solutions': UN Human Rights Calls For 'maximum Restraint' On Farmers' Stir

This comes after major clashes broke out between the party workers of Congress and the SAD, where stone-pelting and manhandling were witnessed from both sides during Badal’s visit to Jalalabad. The incident escalated to the point where local police had to open fire to disperse the agitated protestors, with one person sustaining serious injuries during the clash.

While the SAD Chief escaped unscathed amid the clashes, his vehicle and four persons were injured during the incident. Badal was on his way to file his nomination papers for the Jalalabad Municipal polls in Fazilka district.

READ | Diljit Dosanjh Releases New Track On Rihanna After She Supports Farmers Protest

SAD blames Congress over attack

Ahead of the local body polls, both the parties have indulged in a blame-game with SAD holding 'police-backed Congress goons' responsible for the incident. Alleging that Congress was behind the attack, SAD said, "Police backed Congress goons today made an attempt on the life of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Three party workers who jumped to the president's rescue received bullet injuries."

READ | Farmers Protest Rages On At Ghazipur Border Despite Heightned Security & Barricades

Akali Dal also alleged that there was a 'nexus' between Congress and local goons in the state with SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa saying, "Shocking state of law and order, and complete failure of Government in Punjab. Congress stoops so low to attack Sukhbir Badal's vehicle through their goons. We condemn this murderous attack which exposes nexus between Congress and local goons which are harming peace & harmony of the state."

READ | Punjab: FIR Against Congress MLA, Son & 60 Others Over Attack On Sukhbir Badal's Convoy