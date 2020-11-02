Was Allying With Lalu In 2015 Nitish Kumar's Biggest Mistake? Bihar CM Fires Astute Answer

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday made numerous intriguing claims while speaking to Republic's Prakash Singh on the eve of phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections, also offering an answer in response to a key criticism that has been levelled at him - was joining forces with Lalu Prasad his biggest mistake?

Speaking on two counts, both in the context of his opponents' attacks on him, the JD(U) chief claimed that he hadn't asked to be made the Chief Ministerial face of the NDA for these elections, and then also indicated he hadn't asked to be named the CM when he had contested the 2015 elections in alliance with the RJD either, though in different contexts.

Nitish was unsparing on the RJD and its CM face Tejashwi Yadav, rubbishing the young politician's stated claim of creating 10 lakh jobs in Bihar if elected to power. Calling the target 'bogus' and asking for the media to inquire in greater detail into the assertions of a person who 'doesn't know A-B-C-D of what he's speaking', the Bihar CM alleged RJD's own record was sufficient to bust Tejashwi's fancies.

"On some things, if a person doesn't have an even fundamental understanding, can they do it?" Nitish asked rhetorically, guesstimating that Tejashwi's 10 lakh jobs would require Rs 1.44 lakh crore to materialise and that this was not possible. He proceeded to delve into the history of his own shortlived alliance with Lalu Prasad's party, making clear allegations of corruption.

Nitish launched a succession of veiled attacks, indicating vindication over his decision to leave the Mahagathbandhan and join the NDA. 'I had said, when allegations had been made and a chargesheet filed (against Lalu & family), that they must explain it. Did they do so? No. So we left. And when the BJP came with an offer, we joined. It's alright that we weren't together for 3 years but we joined up again.'

Does Nitish regret joining up with Lalu for the 2015 elections?

Referencing criticisms made against him, Nitish said 'people say I went here, I went there... Did I tell them (RJD) to make me CM? They declared it, and so they had to abide by it (majboori thi). The alliance happened, I gave the name - Mahagathbandhan.' He proceeded to indicate that severe road-blocks were put in his development agenda by Lalu's dispensation.

'What is he (Lalu) in (jail) for? What is the chargesheet for?' Nitish shot tantalisingly back when asked to spell out what he was alleging. 'You imagine the situation, the questions being asked of me. I asked them, didn't I, to explain it?'

When asked whether it was his biggest mistake to join forces with his old rival Lalu, Nitish held his ground, stating, 'given the situation then, if an alliance took place and a government was formed, I never made a compromise in my work.' He asserted that the 2015 elections were fought on his terms, and that he ended up delivering on the promises he made to the people to secure his mandate, offering his report card of success at delivering electricity and running water to the state's people.

'In 2015 August we had declared 7-points. They accepted them. The basis for our seeking people's vote - did we not achieve it?' Nitish concluded.

Bihar will go to polls at 94 constituencies in the second of three election phases on Tuesday. In contention are both Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. Results will be declared on November 10.

