'Bribe To Influence…': FATF's Case Study On Rana Kapoor Purchasing Painting From Congress

In a huge embarrassment for Congress, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) published a case study on Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor purchasing a "mediocre" painting from the grand old party for allegedly receiving awards and accolades in inappropriate ways.

In a case study titled 'Purchase Art with Illicit Proceeds and Use Art of No Value to Pay Kickbacks', FATF indirectly mentioned Rana as "Mr A" who misused his position during his tenure. The study claimed that Rana purchased a piece of art from a close relative of a previous ruling party for USE 264000.

"A money laundering investigation revealed that Mr A used his influence to sanction the loan to a loss-incurring entity, Company B. Investigations further revealed that Company B diverted the loan to 79 shell companies including Company C, which was controlled and owned by Mr A and his daughters. Company C received USD 79 million and used part of the funds to purchase assets including art from famous painters and influential people. Mr. A invested a significant amount of proceeds in buying art of famous artists. Investigations revealed that he had purchased around 44 paintings," the case study said.

It further alleged, "Mr A had received awards and accolades from several organisations in inappropriate ways. Investigation revealed that, in order to pay kickbacks for receiving awards, Mr. A purchased mediocre art from politicians and in turn paid huge kickbacks through banking channels, projecting them as genuine pieces of art. In one such incident, Mr. A purchased a piece of art from a close relative of a member of the ruling political party at that time for USD 264000. However, the investigation revealed that this was an over-valuation, and that the price paid was not for art, but rather was a bribe to influence the awarding of the prestigious Indian award ‘Padma Bhushan’ for himself."

As per his statement given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which was a part of the second supplementary charge sheet filed before a special court in Mumbai, Rana had alleged that he was forced to puy a painting from then ruling party in 2010.

Kapoor was arrested by the ED on March 8, 2020. He is accused of sanctioning loans worth USD 628 million to business entities incurring losses or with negative credit, deliberately violating existing norms and regulations.