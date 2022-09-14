'Was It Habitual AAP Lie?' Congress After BMW Denies Mann's Claim Of New Plant In Punjab

Congress on Wednesday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after German luxury automobile company BMW said that it has no plans to set up a manufacturing plant in Punjab. For those who are unversed, the Punjab CM on Tuesday announced that the automobile giant will open a plant in the northern state.

Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa asked Mann to clarify his position and asked if he was lying to the state.

"BMW has denied setting up of any plant in Punjab as claimed by Chief Minister @BhagwantMann Can the CM clarify his position on this or was he lying to the whole state?" Bajwa said.

BMW has denied setting up of any plant in Punjab as claimed by Chief Minister @BhagwantMann Can the CM clarify his position on this or was he lying to the whole state? pic.twitter.com/Y0z5MrbkL9 — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) September 14, 2022

Another Congress leader Pargat Singh said that the Punjab CM owes an explanation following the embarrassing revelation by BMW. "Was it some miscommunication, habitual AAP lies or insatiable urge for publicity which was behind it? (sic)" he asked.

Mann, who is on a week-long visit to Germany to woo investors, on Tuesday, held a meeting with BMW officials in Munich. After the meeting, Mann announced that BMW has "agreed to set up a unit related to car parts in Punjab on a large scale."

ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਪ੍ਰਸਿੱਧ ਕਾਰ ਕੰਪਨੀ BMW ਦੇ Head office ਵਿਖੇ ਓਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ Top officials ਨਾਲ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਹੋਈ…ਵੱਡੇ ਪੱਧਰ ਤੇ ਕਾਰਾਂ ਦੇ parts ਨਾਲ ਸੰਬੰਧਤ unit ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਹਾਮੀ ਭਰੀ ..ਹੁਣ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਪਲਾਂਟ ਚੇਨਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ… pic.twitter.com/ge9T0fI2Rm — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 13, 2022

The official handle of the Punjab Government also shared the same development. "CM showcased Punjab govt’s exemplary work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up unit in the state," the tweet read.

The efforts of CM @BhagwantMann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant @BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state. CM showcased Punjab govt’s exemplary work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up unit in state pic.twitter.com/TiCAfqFnD0 — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) September 13, 2022

However, in a statement on Wednesday, BMW notified that no such deal has been sealed with the Punjab government. In the release, the company stated it is "firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country".

"BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab," it added.