Was Jagan Mohan Reddy Elected Lifetime President Of YSRCP? Party Clears Air Post EC Rap

After getting flak from the Election Commission over reports that Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected as its president for life, YSRCP issued a clarification on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, YSRCP spokesperson Ravi Chandra Reddy made it clear that no such proposal was cleared during the two-day plenary session of the party in July. Accusing sections of the media of spreading misinformation, he claimed that the party had conveyed the factual position to the EC earlier. However, the poll body asked to make a "clear and categorical public announcement" in this regard.

YSRCP leader Ravi Chandra Reddy said, "There is no such proposal for a permanent president of YSRCP in name of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The issue was interpreted wrongly by some (sections of) media. We already condemned that. And we intimated the same thing to the Election Commission of India."

Maintaining that the EC order on the YSRCP president's election is a "slap on Jagan Reddy's face", TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram opined, "We on behalf of TDP stated that it (the Andhra Pradesh CM's election as president for life) is unconstitutional and violates the guidelines of the Election Commission. But as we know, Jagan Reddy has the habit of violating various laws and articles of the Constitution. And he never respected any law or Act that is prevailing in our country. So on that particular day also when the whole world is saying it is unconstitutional, they went ahead and elected Jagan Reddy as their lifetime president."

EC's scathing order

A day earlier, the EC issued an order directing YSRCP to contradict media reports which suggested that Jagan Mohan Reddy had been elected as the permanent president of the party. In response, the Andhra Pradesh-based party confirmed that it had launched an internal inquiry to look into the issue and promised to take necessary action after ascertaining the facts. YSRCP was formed by Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2011- one and half years after his father YS Rajashekhara Reddy passed away in a helicopter crash.